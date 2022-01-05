CatchMark (CTT) Stock Moves -1.8%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CatchMark (CTT) closed at $8.71, marking a -1.8% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the timberlands real estate investment trust had gained 16.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 3.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

CatchMark will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CatchMark is projected to report earnings of $0.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1300%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.31 million, down 24.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CatchMark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CatchMark is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

