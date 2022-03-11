CatchMark (CTT) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

CatchMark (CTT) closed the most recent trading day at $8.15, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the timberlands real estate investment trust had gained 3.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 4.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

CatchMark will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.75 million, down 21.45% from the year-ago period.

CTT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $82.43 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -110% and -19.32%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CatchMark. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 42.19% higher within the past month. CatchMark is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

