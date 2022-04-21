CatchMark (CTT) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

CatchMark (CTT) closed at $8.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.48% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the timberlands real estate investment trust had gained 9.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 5.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

CatchMark will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. On that day, CatchMark is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.75 million, down 21.45% from the year-ago period.

CTT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $82.43 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -110% and -19.32%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CatchMark. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CatchMark is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

