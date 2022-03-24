CatchMark (CTT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CatchMark (CTT) closed at $8.08, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the timberlands real estate investment trust had gained 4.42% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 4.03% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CatchMark as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.75 million, down 21.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $82.43 million. These totals would mark changes of -110% and -19.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CatchMark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CatchMark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

