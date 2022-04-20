CatchMark (CTT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CatchMark (CTT) closed the most recent trading day at $8.77, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the timberlands real estate investment trust had gained 3.59% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 6.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CatchMark as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. On that day, CatchMark is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.75 million, down 21.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $82.43 million. These totals would mark changes of -110% and -19.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CatchMark. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CatchMark is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

