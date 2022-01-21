CatchMark (CTT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CatchMark (CTT) closed the most recent trading day at $8.29, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the timberlands real estate investment trust had lost 3.72% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 6.37% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CatchMark as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 10, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, up 1300% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.31 million, down 24.68% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CatchMark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CatchMark is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.