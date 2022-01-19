CatchMark (CTT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CatchMark (CTT) closed the most recent trading day at $8.59, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the timberlands real estate investment trust had gained 1.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 4.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CatchMark as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 10, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CatchMark to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1300%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.31 million, down 24.68% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CatchMark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CatchMark currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.