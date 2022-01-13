CatchMark (CTT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CatchMark (CTT) closed at $8.63, marking a +1.89% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.42% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the timberlands real estate investment trust had gained 11.74% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 4.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CatchMark as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, up 1300% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.31 million, down 24.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CatchMark. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CatchMark is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

