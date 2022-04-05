CatchMark (CTT) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

CatchMark (CTT) closed the most recent trading day at $8.20, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.26% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the timberlands real estate investment trust had gained 2.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 1.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CatchMark as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CatchMark is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.75 million, down 21.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $82.43 million, which would represent changes of -110% and -19.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CatchMark should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CatchMark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

