CatchMark (CTT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CatchMark (CTT) closed the most recent trading day at $8.29, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the timberlands real estate investment trust had gained 4.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CatchMark as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.75 million, down 21.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $82.43 million, which would represent changes of -110% and -19.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CatchMark should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CatchMark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

