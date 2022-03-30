CatchMark (CTT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CatchMark (CTT) closed the most recent trading day at $8.11, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the timberlands real estate investment trust had gained 6.5% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CatchMark as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.75 million, down 21.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $82.43 million. These totals would mark changes of -110% and -19.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CatchMark. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CatchMark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

