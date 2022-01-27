CatchMark (CTT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CatchMark (CTT) closed at $7.92, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the timberlands real estate investment trust had lost 9.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 12.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CatchMark as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 10, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CatchMark to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1300%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.31 million, down 24.68% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CatchMark. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CatchMark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

