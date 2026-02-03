Catapult Sports (CAZGF) Price Target Increased by 13.24% to 4.97

The average one-year price target for Catapult Sports (OTCPK:CAZGF) has been revised to $4.97 / share. This is an increase of 13.24% from the prior estimate of $4.39 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.92 to a high of $5.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 339.54% from the latest reported closing price of $1.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catapult Sports. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAZGF is 0.19%, an increase of 26.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.32% to 7,665K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,825K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,015K shares , representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAZGF by 40.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,763K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares , representing a decrease of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAZGF by 43.92% over the last quarter.

DRIOX - Driehaus International Small Cap Growth Fund holds 795K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing an increase of 34.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAZGF by 129.37% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 640K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares , representing a decrease of 13.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAZGF by 27.88% over the last quarter.

WISNX - William Blair International Small Cap Growth Fund Class N holds 418K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAZGF by 50.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.