Catapult Group’s Financial Reporting Transition Highlights

Catapult Group International Ltd. has updated its financial reporting period and currency, transitioning to a March fiscal year-end and US dollars. The company has also provided pro forma financial data to illustrate the impact of these changes and recent acquisitions. This move, aimed at enhancing transparency and comparability, will interest investors tracking Catapult’s performance in the SaaS market.

