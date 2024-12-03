News & Insights

Stocks

Catapult Group’s Financial Reporting Transition Highlights

December 03, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Catapult Group International Ltd. (AU:CAT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Catapult Group International Ltd. has updated its financial reporting period and currency, transitioning to a March fiscal year-end and US dollars. The company has also provided pro forma financial data to illustrate the impact of these changes and recent acquisitions. This move, aimed at enhancing transparency and comparability, will interest investors tracking Catapult’s performance in the SaaS market.

For further insights into AU:CAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAZGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.