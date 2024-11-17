News & Insights

Catapult Group Reports Strong Growth and Innovation

November 17, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Catapult Group International Ltd. (AU:CAT) has released an update.

Catapult Group International Ltd has reported strong financial results for the first half of FY25, with a 20% year-over-year increase in Annualized Contract Value driving a 19% rise in total revenue to $57.8 million. The company’s commitment to innovation is evident in the success of their new sideline video product, Focus Live, which has been deployed across major American Football games. This growth, alongside strategic cross-selling efforts, has bolstered Catapult’s financial position, demonstrating their role as a leading partner in elite sports technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

