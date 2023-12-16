Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT) Price Target Decreased by 5.58% to 1.91

The average one-year price target for Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT) has been revised to 1.91 / share. This is an decrease of 5.58% from the prior estimate of 2.03 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.36 to a high of 3.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.19% from the latest reported closing price of 1.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catapult Group International. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAT is 0.09%, an increase of 15.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2,124K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 1,293K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 510K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 192K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 41K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

