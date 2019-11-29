Catalysts Aplenty For Can-Fite (CANF)

(RTTNews) - Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF), a biotechnology company developing drugs that address cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases, looks forward to several milestones in 2020.

The Company is developing a drug for NASH by the name Namodenoson, an oral twice daily compound, which is under a phase II study. Initiated in November 2017, this study has enrolled 60 patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), with or without NASH, and topline results are expected in the first quarter of 2020. (NAFLD is a precursor to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis).

A phase III study of Namodenoson in the treatment of hepatocellular cancer (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2020. In a phase II trial, Namodenoson was found to increase overall survival in hepatocellular carcinoma patients with Child-Pugh B7, the largest subpopulation of the study, compared to placebo, even though the trial did not meet its primary endpoint.

Also in the pipeline is Piclidenoson, an oral drug in advanced stage of development for Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriasis. Can-Fite is currently enrolling and treating patients in phase III global studies for these two indications.

The Company ended September 30, 2019, with cash and cash equivalents of $4.68 million.

CANF closed Wednesday's trading at $2.57, up 1.58%. In pre-market trading on Friday, the stock is up 47.86% at $3.80.

