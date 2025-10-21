Catalyst Private Wealth Sells $3 Million Worth of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Key Points

Catalyst Private Wealth sold 37,829 shares of IXUS, estimated at ~$3.01 million based on the average price for Q3 2025

Represents a 1.3% change in 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade position: 99,347 shares valued at $8.20 million

IXUS now constitutes 3.6% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

What happened

Catalyst Private Wealth, LLC reported in a recent SEC filing dated October 7, 2025, that it reduced its holding in the iShares Trust - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 37,829 shares. The estimated transaction value was $3.01 million. The fund's remaining stake in IXUS stands at 99,347 shares, worth $8.20 million.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing:

TEAM: $38.35 million (16.8% of AUM)

IVV: $29.23 million (12.8% of AUM)

ITOT: $23.6 million (10.3618% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

ALLW: $15.01 million (6.5886% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AFRM: $9.41 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of October 6, 2025, shares were priced at $84.17, up 16.5% over the year to October 6, 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 by 2.7 percentage points

IXUS offered a 2.82% annualized dividend yield as of October 7, 2025, and was less than 1% below its 52-week high

Company overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Dividend yield 2.82% Price (as of market close 10/06/25) $84.17 1-year total return 16.53%

Company snapshot

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF seeks to track the performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA IMI Index, providing broad exposure to developed and emerging market equities outside the United States.

Operates as a passively managed ETF focused on broad market coverage.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF offers investors comprehensive access to international equity markets, excluding the United States, through a single, diversified fund. By tracking a free float-adjusted market capitalization index, IXUS provides exposure to both developed and emerging markets, enhancing global diversification for investors.

Foolish take

It looks like Catalyst Private Wealth's expectations for economies outside the U.S. have declined. The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF was the fourth largest holding in its portfolio at the end of March. By the end of September, it was the fund's seventh largest holding.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has performed well this year. It's up by 26.6% since the end of 2024.

The recent performance of the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF is unusual. Over the past 10 years it's delivered an average annual return of 8.45% if we include the quarterly dividend payments it distributes.

Investors get to keep a lot of the returns the passively managed iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF generates. It's expense ratio is a modest 0.07%.

At 3.14% of the portfolio, Taiwan Semiconductor is the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF's largest holding. Tencent is the next largest at 1.37% of the portfolio as of Oct. 20, 2025.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings by institutional investment managers.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Annualized dividend yield: The projected yearly dividend income from an investment, shown as a percentage of its price.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, typically ranked by market value.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a specified benchmark or index over a given period.

52-week high: The highest price at which a security has traded during the past year.

Passively managed ETF: An exchange-traded fund that aims to replicate the performance of a specific index rather than actively select investments.

Free float-adjusted: Index weighting method that only considers shares available for public trading, excluding restricted or insider holdings.

MSCI ACWI ex USA IMI Index: A global stock index covering developed and emerging markets outside the United States, including large, mid, and small caps.

Global diversification: Spreading investments across multiple countries and regions to reduce risk and increase exposure to international markets.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,073%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Annie Dean, a Vice President at Atlassian, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Atlassian, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tencent. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.