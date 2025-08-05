Catalyst Pharmaceutics to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 earnings results on Aug. 6, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPRX’s earnings per share in the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at 58 cents, while the same for its total revenues is pinned at $139.19 million.

Let's take a look at how things are shaping up for the upcoming quarterly release.

Factors to Consider Regarding CPRX’s Q2 Earnings

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals recognizes revenues under two segments — Product revenue and License and other revenue.

Under Product revenue, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals recognizes revenues from the sale of its three marketed products — Firdapse, Fycompa and Agamree. Firdapse is CPRX’s FDA-approved drug in the United States for treating Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS). The drug is also approved for treating LEMS in several other geographies.

Firdapse sales are likely to have rosen in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, driven by organic sales growth due to strong demand, higher prescription rates among LEMS patients and continued diagnosis of new cases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Firdapse sales in the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at $88 million, while our model estimate for the same is pinned at $87 million.

In 2023, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals acquired the U.S. rights for epilepsy drug Fycompa CIII from Eisai Co., Ltd. This acquisition diversified the company’s portfolio by adding a commercial-stage epilepsy asset. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals started recording sales of Fycompa in 2023.

However, Fycompa sales are likely to have declined in the second quarter of 2025 due to the expiration of one of its patents in May 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the drug’s sales in the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at $25.9 million, while our model estimate for the same is pinned at $26.7 million.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also markets Agamree, which is FDA-approved for treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in patients aged two years and older. CPRX acquired exclusive rights to Agamree from Santhera Pharmaceuticals through a licensing agreement in 2023.

Agamree sales are likely to have increased in the upcoming quarterly results, driven by continued growth and increasing prescriber engagement. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the drug’s sales in the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at $25.1 million, while our model estimate for the same is pinned at $25.2 million.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' research and development expenses are expected to have increased in the second quarter, reflecting investments in label-expansion efforts for Agamree. Selling, general, and administrative costs are likely to have risen, driven by continued spending on commercial activities for both Firdapse and Agamree.

CPRX’s Earnings Surprise History

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an impeccable earnings surprise history so far. The company beat estimates on each of the trailing four reported quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 28.15%. In the last reported quarter, CPRX reported an earnings surprise of 28.3%.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an Earnings ESP of -4.35%, as the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which is pegged at earnings of 58 cents per share, is greater than the most accurate estimate of earnings of 55 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

