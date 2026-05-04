Catalyst Pharmaceutics to Report Q1 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX is expected to beat estimates when it reports its first-quarter 2026 earnings results on May 11, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPRX’s earnings per share in the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at 64 cents, while the same for its total revenues is pinned at $147.1 million.

Let's take a look at how things are shaping up for the upcoming quarterly release.

Factors to Consider Regarding CPRX’s Q1 Earnings

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals recognizes revenues under two segments — Product revenue and License and other revenue.

Under Product revenue, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals recognizes revenues from the sale of its three marketed products — Firdapse, Fycompa and Agamree. Firdapse is CPRX’s FDA-approved drug in the United States for treating Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS). The drug is also approved for treating LEMS in several other geographies.

Firdapse sales are likely to have risen in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, driven by organic sales growth from strong demand, higher prescription rates among LEMS patients and continued diagnosis of new cases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Firdapse sales in the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at $98.9 million, while our model estimate for the same is pinned at $95.5 million.

Year to date, shares of CPRX have rallied 23.2% against the industry’s 2.1% decline.



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In 2023, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals acquired the U.S. rights for epilepsy drug Fycompa CIII from Eisai Co., Ltd. This acquisition diversified the company’s portfolio by adding a commercial-stage epilepsy asset. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals started recording sales of Fycompa in 2023.

However, Fycompa sales are likely to have declined in the first quarter of 2026 due to the expiration of certain patents in 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the drug’s sales in the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at $13.1 million, while our model estimate for the same is pinned at $15 million.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also markets Agamree, which is FDA-approved for treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in patients aged two years and older. CPRX acquired exclusive rights to Agamree from Santhera Pharmaceuticals through a licensing agreement in 2023.

Agamree sales are likely to have increased in the upcoming quarterly results, driven by continued growth and increasing prescriber engagement. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the drug’s sales in the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at $35 million, while our model estimate for the same is pinned at $33.9 million.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' research and development expenses are expected to have declined in the first quarter. Selling, general and administrative costs are likely to have risen, driven by continued spending on commercial activities for both Firdapse and Agamree.

CPRX’s Earnings Surprise History

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an impeccable earnings surprise history so far. The company beat estimates on each of the trailing four reported quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 35.19%. In the last reported quarter, CPRX reported an earnings surprise of 61.9%.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you can see below.

CPRX’s Earnings ESP: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an Earnings ESP of +7.81%, as the Most Accurate Estimate, which is pegged at earnings of 69 cents per share, is greater than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 64 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CPRX’s Zacks Rank: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks worth considering from the healthcare space, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Agenus AGEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Shares of AGEN have risen 22.3% year to date. The company’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the mark in the other two. Agenus delivered an average earnings surprise of 31.42%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO has an Earnings ESP of +3.33% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Shares of INO have plunged 36.8% year to date. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. INO delivered an average earnings surprise of 57.94%.

Novo Nordisk NVO has an Earnings ESP of +1.83% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of NVO have lost 13.7% year to date. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while meeting the mark on the remaining occasion. Novo Nordisk delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.97%. NVO is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on May 6.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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