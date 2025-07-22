Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Scheduled to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, followed by a conference call on August 7.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced its schedule for releasing its second quarter 2025 financial results, which will be made available after the market closes on August 6, 2025. Following the release, the company's management will host a conference call and webcast on August 7, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. Interested parties can participate via designated dial-in numbers or access the webcast on the company's website, with a replay available for 30 days after the event. Catalyst, based in Coral Gables, Florida, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases and has been recognized as a successful company in recent industry rankings. The press release also contains forward-looking statements concerning potential risks and uncertainties affecting the company’s future performance.

Potential Positives

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, indicating ongoing transparency and communication with stakeholders.

The management team will hold a conference call and webcast on August 7, 2025, to discuss financial results and provide a business update, which demonstrates engagement with investors and a commitment to keeping them informed.

Catalyst has been recognized as one of America's Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies by Forbes in 2025, highlighting its operational success and strong market position.

The company has also been listed on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list, affirming its status as one of North America’s fastest-growing companies, which can enhance its reputation and attract potential investors.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of the second quarter financial results could suggest that the company may be experiencing significant uncertainty or volatility in its financial performance, potentially leading to investor concern.

The mention of forward-looking statements emphasizes that there are known and unknown risks, indicating that the company may face challenges that could impact its future performance.

Lack of immediate positive news or specific achievements in the release may lead to negative perceptions about the company's current standing or growth potential.

FAQ

When will Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announce its Q2 2025 financial results?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will announce its Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for August 7, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET.

How can I access the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals webcast?

The webcast can be accessed under the Investors section on Catalyst's website at www.catalystpharma.com.

Will there be a replay of the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals webcast?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available on Catalyst’s website for at least 30 days after the event.

Where is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals headquartered?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

$CPRX Insider Trading Activity

$CPRX insiders have traded $CPRX stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY INGENITO (Chief Med. & Reg. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 469,000 shares for an estimated $10,670,329 .

. PATRICK J MCENANY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $5,217,338 .

. RICHARD J DALY (President and CEO) sold 70,000 shares for an estimated $1,740,200

BRIAN ELSBERND (Chief Compliance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,975 shares for an estimated $1,446,932 .

. CARMEN JEFFREY DEL (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 30,423 shares for an estimated $696,382

PREETHI SUNDARAM (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,924 shares for an estimated $103,648.

$CPRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $CPRX stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CPRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPRX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

$CPRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CPRX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CPRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $35.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Sudan Loganathan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $33.0 on 02/27/2025

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst" or "Company") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.





Catalyst's management team will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update.







Conference Call & Webcast Details













Date



:





August 7, 2025











Time



:





8:30 AM ET











US/Canada Dial-in Number



:





(877) 407-8912











International Dial-in Number



:





(201) 689-8059





















The webcast will be accessible under the Investors section on the Company's website at



www.catalystpharma.com



. A webcast replay will be available on Catalyst’s website for at least 30 days following the date of the event.







About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals







Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPRX), is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases. With a proven track record of bringing life-changing treatments to the market, we focus on in-licensing, commercializing, and developing innovative therapies. Guided by our deep commitment to patient care, we prioritize accessibility, ensuring patients receive the care they need through a comprehensive suite of support services designed to provide seamless access and ongoing assistance. Catalyst maintains a well-established U.S. presence, which remains the cornerstone of our commercial strategy, while continuously evaluating strategic opportunities to expand our global footprint. Catalyst, headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., was recognized on the Forbes 2025 list as one of America's Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies and on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list as one of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies.





For more information, please visit Catalyst's website at



www.catalystpharma.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2024 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.





Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



