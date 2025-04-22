Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 8, 2025

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, followed by a conference call on May 8.

Quiver AI Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 7, 2025, after the market closes. Following this, the company's management will hold a conference call and webcast on May 8, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. Catalyst focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The company has been recognized for its rapid growth and success in bringing innovative therapies to the market and emphasizes its commitment to patient care and accessibility. Further details about the call and access to the webcast are available on Catalyst's website.

Potential Positives

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will release its first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating ongoing financial transparency and engagement with investors.

The company is hosting a conference call and webcast to discuss results and provide a business update, promoting clear communication with stakeholders.

Catalyst has been recognized on Forbes' 2025 list as one of America's Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies, highlighting its credibility and success in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The company was also named on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ list, emphasizing its rapid growth and innovation in the market.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights potential risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, which could undermine investor confidence regarding the company's future performance.



By referencing known risks from its filings with the SEC, the company may alarm stakeholders about existing challenges it faces, which could negatively impact stock performance.



The announcement lacks specific details about expected financial performance, which may lead to speculation or dissatisfaction among investors seeking clarity on the company's future earnings.

FAQ

When will Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals conference call?

The conference call will take place on May 8, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET.

How can I access the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals webcast?

The webcast will be available on the Investors section of Catalyst's website at www.catalystpharma.com.

Where is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals headquartered?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

What is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' focus in the biopharmaceutical industry?

Catalyst focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for rare and difficult-to-treat diseases.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CPRX Insider Trading Activity

$CPRX insiders have traded $CPRX stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK J MCENANY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 800,000 shares for an estimated $18,234,161 .

. GARY INGENITO (Chief Med. & Reg. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 275,000 shares for an estimated $5,972,825 .

. BRIAN ELSBERND (Chief Compliance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 76,231 shares for an estimated $1,733,636 .

. STEVE MILLER (Chief Op. & Scientific Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,096,350

CARMEN JEFFREY DEL (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 30,423 shares for an estimated $696,382

MOLLY HARPER sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $385,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CPRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $CPRX stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CPRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CPRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CPRX forecast page.

$CPRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CPRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CPRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $28.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $35.0 on 01/10/2025

Full Release



CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst" or "Company") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.





Catalyst's management team will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update.











Conference Call & Webcast Details















Date:





Time:





US/Canada Dial-in Number:





International Dial-in Number:









May 8, 2025





8:30 AM ET





(833) 316-2483





(785) 838-9284

























The webcast will be accessible under the Investors section on the Company's website at



www.catalystpharma.com



. A webcast replay will be available on Catalyst’s website for at least 30 days following the date of the event.







About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals







Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPRX), is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases. With a proven track record of bringing life-changing treatments to the market, we focus on in-licensing, commercializing, and developing innovative therapies. Guided by our deep commitment to patient care, we prioritize accessibility, ensuring patients receive the care they need through a comprehensive suite of support services designed to provide seamless access and ongoing assistance. Catalyst maintains a well-established U.S. presence while actively seeking to expand its global commercial footprint through strategic partnerships. Catalyst, headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., was recognized on the Forbes 2025 list as one of America's Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies and on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list as one of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies.





For more information, please visit Catalyst's website at



www.catalystpharma.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2024 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.





Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.