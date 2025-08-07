Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings Beat, Firdapse Revenues Rise Y/Y

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX reported adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share for the second quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents. The company had recorded adjusted earnings of 56 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues, the majority of which comprised product revenues, amounted to $146.6 million in the reported quarter, representing growth of 19% year over year. The recorded figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $139 million.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ top line primarily comprised revenues from the sale of Firdapse, the first approved drug for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), and the epilepsy drug Fycompa (perampanel) CIII. Revenues generated from the sale of the newly launched muscle disease drug, Agamree (vamorolone), also contributed to the top line.

CPRX’s Q1 Results in Detail

Firdapse generated sales worth $84.8 million in the reported quarter, up 10% year over year, driven by organic sales growth. The reported figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $88 million as well as our estimate of $87 million. The drug has been witnessing strong demand, increasing prescription rates from LEMS patients and continued diagnosis of new LEMS patients.

In 2023, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals acquired the U.S. rights for Fycompa (perampanel) CIII from Eisai Co., Ltd. This acquisition diversified the company’s portfolio by adding a commercial-stage epilepsy asset. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals started recording sales of Fycompa in 2023.

Fycompa generated net product revenues of $34.3 million, down 6% year over year, as tablet generics began hitting the market in late May following the expiry of the expiration of one of its patents. Oral suspension remains exclusive until mid-December 2025, but revenues are expected to decline with growing generic competition. The reported figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.9 million as well as our model estimate of $26.7 million.

In 2023, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals acquired exclusive rights to manufacture and supply Agamree from Santhera Pharmaceuticals through a licensing agreement. In late 2023, the FDA approved Agamree for treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in patients aged two years and older, which gave the company a third approved product. The drug was commercially launched in the United States in the middle of March 2024.

In the reported quarter, Agamree generated revenues worth $27.4 million, up significantly year over year. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.1 million and our estimate of $25.2 million.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $4.4 million in the reported quarter, up 46% year over year. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses totaled $45.9 million, up 13% year over year.

As of June 30, 2025, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $652.8 million compared with $580.7 million as of March 31, 2025.

CPRX Reaffirms 2025 Financial Guidance

In 2025, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals continues to expect total revenues between $545 million and $565 million, reflecting continued growth in product revenues from Firdapse and Agamree.

Firdapse revenues are expected between $355 million and $360 million. Agamree revenues are anticipated to be between $100 million and $110 million in the current year. Fycompa revenues are projected between $90 million and $95 million, which reflects the anticipated impact of the loss of market exclusivity of the drug in 2025.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals expects its R&D expenses to be between $15 million and $20 million in 2025 due to investments in the SUMMIT study evaluating the long-term efficacy and safety of Agamree over other DMD treatments. SG&A expenses are expected to rise steadily in 2025.

CPRX’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

