Catalyst Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $36 from $30 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) to $36 from $30 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results are “impressive” and represent the relentless pursuit of LEMS patient identification that is driving continued growth of Firdapse six years after launch, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

