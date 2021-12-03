Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) shareholders have earned a 44% CAGR over the last five years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. To wit, the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) share price has soared 514% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On top of that, the share price is up 34% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 94% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 44%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of before investing here.

But note: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

