Catalyst Pharmaceuticals initiated with an Overweight at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) with an Overweight rating and $35 price target The firm is adding to its Biotechnology research coverage with a focus on targeted protein degradation, or TPD, technology and commercial and clinical-stage rare disease-focused companies. Catalyst is a commercial-stage rare disease company with FIRDAPSE, AGAMREE and FYCOMPA on the market for treatment of various neurological disorders and the launch trajectory has been “strong thus far with more markets to enter,” the analyst tells investors.

