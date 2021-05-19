Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking After Shares Rocket 27%

The Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 27%. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 31% in the last year.

Even after such a large jump in price, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.1x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 20x and even P/E's higher than 39x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqCM:CPRX Price Based on Past Earnings May 19th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

How Is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 67% last year. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 13% per annum during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 14% per year, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

What We Can Learn From Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' P/E?

Even after such a strong price move, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' P/E still trails the rest of the market significantly. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 1 warning sign for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals that we have uncovered.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

