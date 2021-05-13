Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), which a week ago released some disappointing quarterly results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals missed earnings this time around, with US$30m revenue coming in 4.6% below what the analysts had modelled. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.07 also fell short of expectations by 19%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals after the latest results. NasdaqCM:CPRX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' five analysts is for revenues of US$123.7m in 2021, which would reflect a credible 3.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to nosedive 45% to US$0.38 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$134.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.38 in 2021. The consensus seems maybe a little more pessimistic, trimming their revenue forecasts after the latest results even though there was no change to its EPS estimates.

The average price target was steady at US$7.63even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$9.00 and the most bearish at US$5.50 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 4.0% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.0% per annum over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Still, earnings per share are more important to value creation for shareholders. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

