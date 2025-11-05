Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $52.78 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $43.88 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $86.121 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.3% to $148.39 million from $128.69 million last year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.78 Mln. vs. $43.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $148.39 Mln vs. $128.69 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.