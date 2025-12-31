Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Executive Cashes Out 10,983 Shares -- What's Behind the Move?

Jeffrey Del Carmen, Chief Commercial Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX), exercised and immediately sold 10,983 shares of common stock on November 26, 2025, for a total value of approximately $256,200, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 10,983 Transaction value ~$256,200 Post-transaction shares 3,962 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$92,800

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($23.33).

Key questions

What was the nature and structure of this transaction?

The transaction involved an exercise of 10,983 stock options, which were immediately sold as shares on the open market. This structure converts vested options into direct cash proceeds and reduces direct equity exposure without increasing underlying share ownership.

The transaction involved an exercise of 10,983 stock options, which were immediately sold as shares on the open market. This structure converts vested options into direct cash proceeds and reduces direct equity exposure without increasing underlying share ownership. How significant was the disposition relative to Del Carmen Jeffrey's remaining direct holdings?

The 10,983 shares sold represented approximately 73.49% of Del Carmen's direct equity holdings prior to the transaction, materially reducing his direct share count to 3,962 as of November 26, 2025.

The 10,983 shares sold represented approximately 73.49% of Del Carmen's direct equity holdings prior to the transaction, materially reducing his direct share count to 3,962 as of November 26, 2025. How does this sale compare to prior insider selling activity?

In the recent period since August 2024, Del Carmen has completed three sales, with a median transaction size of 30,423 shares. The current sale of 10,983 shares is smaller in absolute terms, but the high percentage of holdings sold reflects the diminished remaining share base.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.86 billion Revenue (TTM) $578.20 million Net income (TTM) $217.56 million 1-year price change 11.74%

* 1-year price change calculated using Dec. 31, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Key products include Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and Ruzurgi for pediatric LEMS, with pipeline development targeting additional rare neuromuscular and neurological indications.

The company operates a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical model, generating revenue primarily from the sale of approved therapies for rare diseases in the United States.

Primary customers are patients with rare, chronic neuromuscular disorders, with distribution channels focused on specialty healthcare providers and treatment centers.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a U.S.-based biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare neuromuscular and neurological diseases.

Foolish take

A top Catalyst Pharmaceuticals executive trimmed his stake dramatically with this move, selling roughly 74% of his direct holdings in an exercise-and-sell transaction.

The timing followed Catalyst's strong third-quarter results reported in early November. Revenues of $148.4 million were up 17.4% year over year, and the company raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance. The rare disease pharmaceutical company, which markets treatments including Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, has been posting consistent profitable growth.

At the time of Del Carmen's sale, Catalyst stock was trading in the middle of its 52-week range of $19.05 to $26.58. The stock has gained ground in 2025 as the company expanded its commercial portfolio and analysts raised price targets, with consensus estimates around $34 per share.

While exercise-and-sell transactions are common for managing stock compensation, the magnitude of this reduction (nearly three-quarters of the executive's direct holdings) is noteworthy. For investors, the company's strong operational momentum is encouraging, though the size of this insider sale may warrant some attention alongside the positive quarterly performance.

Glossary

Exercised (stock options): The act of converting stock options into actual company shares, usually by purchasing them at a set price.

Stock options: Contracts granting the right to buy company shares at a fixed price within a certain period.

Open market: Public exchange where securities are bought and sold between investors at market prices.

Direct equity holdings: Shares owned outright by an individual, not through funds or indirect means.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset, such as company shares.

Insider selling activity: Sales of company stock by executives, directors, or other individuals with access to non-public company information.

Vested options: Stock options that have met required conditions and are eligible to be exercised by the holder.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Biopharmaceutical: A company or product related to drugs produced using biotechnology, often targeting specific diseases.

Rare disease: A medical condition affecting a small percentage of the population, often with limited treatment options.

Specialty healthcare providers: Medical professionals or facilities focused on treating specific or complex health conditions.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 979%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 31, 2025.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.