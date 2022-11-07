Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's Up?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX will report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 9, after the market close.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings surprise history has been mixed so far. The company’s earnings missed expectations in two of the trailing four quarters, beat the same in one and were in line with the estimates in the remaining occasion. Catalyst has a negative earnings surprise of 5.41%. In the last reported quarter, Catalyst delivered a positive earnings surprise of 17.65%.

Shares of Catalyst have returned 107.7% so far this year against the industry’s 32.7% decline.



Let's see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Catalyst’s third-quarter revenues are expected to have been driven by the sales of the only approved drug in its portfolio, Firdapse, for treating Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), and also as a result for patients transitioning from Ruzurgi to Firdapse, after the dispute settlement with Jacobus Pharmaceuticals in July 2022.

Later in September, the company announced that the FDA approved its supplemental new drug application (“sNDA”) for Firdapse (amifampridine) tablets in 10 mg dosage to include pediatric patients (six years and older) for treating LEMS.

Post the sNDA’s approval by the FDA, Firdapse is now a treatment option in the United States for all LEMS patients beyond six years of age.

This is likely to have boosted the company’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

In December 2021, Catalyst inked a license agreement with DyDo Pharma to develop and commercialize Firdapse in Japan. Dydo has already initiated a phase III study evaluating Firdapse for LEMS in Japan.

The company’s efforts to expand its footprint beyond the United States and conduct additional studies to gain regulatory approvals might have increased its research and development expenses in the third quarter 2022.

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Catalyst this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP:Catalyst has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, as the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 19 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Catalyst has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Esperion Therapeutics ESPR has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank #2.

ESPR’s stock has skyrocketed 71.2% this year so far. ESPR beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in one. It has an earnings surprise of 7.30%, on average.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ has an Earnings ESP of +2.12% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Jazz’s stock has returned 15% in the year so far. JAZZ beat earnings expectations in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same in one, the average surprise being 10.94%.

IntraCellular Therapies ITCI has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank #2.

IntraCellular has declined 2.2% in the year so far. ITCI’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, were in line in one and missed the same in the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 8.35%.

