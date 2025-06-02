Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. William T. Andrews as Chief Medical Officer

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals appoints Dr. William Andrews as Chief Medical Officer, succeeding Dr. Gary Ingenito.

Quiver AI Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has announced the appointment of Dr. William T. Andrews as Chief Medical Officer, who will report to President and CEO Richard J. Daly. Dr. Andrews, who succeeds retiring CMO Dr. Gary Ingenito, brings extensive experience in biopharmaceuticals and rare diseases, having worked in various capacities for over 24 years, including as the CEO of Lighthouse Bio. His background also includes key roles at Flexion Therapeutics and Akcea Therapeutics, as well as clinical practice at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, based in Coral Gables, is dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases and is recognized for its significant achievements in the industry.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Dr. William T. Andrews as Chief Medical Officer strengthens the leadership team with significant biopharmaceutical experience, particularly in rare diseases.

The transition from Dr. Gary Ingenito, who has had a successful tenure, ensures continuity while bringing fresh expertise in the company's ongoing efforts in the rare disease sector.

Catalyst's recognition on the Forbes 2025 list as one of America's Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies underscores its strong performance and credibility in the market.

The company is well-positioned for growth and expansion, as indicated by its focus on innovative therapies and its commitment to improving patient care in the rare diseases market.

Potential Negatives

Dr. Gary Ingenito, the previous Chief Medical Officer, is retiring after ten years, which may indicate a significant leadership change and potential instability within the company's executive team.

The press release emphasizes the transition to a new Chief Medical Officer, which could raise concerns about continuity in leadership and strategy during the change.

The mention of "known and unknown risks and uncertainties" in the forward-looking statements may highlight vulnerabilities in the company's future performance.

FAQ

Who is the new Chief Medical Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals?

The new Chief Medical Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is William (Will) T. Andrews, MD, FACP.

What is Dr. Andrews' experience in biopharmaceuticals?

Dr. Andrews has 24 years of experience in global biopharmaceuticals, focusing primarily on rare diseases.

Who did Dr. Andrews succeed at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals?

Dr. Andrews succeeded Dr. Gary Ingenito, who is retiring after ten years with the company.

What are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' primary focuses?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare diseases.

Where is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals headquartered?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CPRX Insider Trading Activity

$CPRX insiders have traded $CPRX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY INGENITO (Chief Med. & Reg. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 469,000 shares for an estimated $10,670,329 .

. BRIAN ELSBERND (Chief Compliance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,975 shares for an estimated $1,446,932 .

. STEVE MILLER (Chief Op. & Scientific Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,096,350

CARMEN JEFFREY DEL (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 30,423 shares for an estimated $696,382

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CPRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $CPRX stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CPRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CPRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CPRX forecast page.

$CPRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CPRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CPRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $28.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $35.0 on 01/10/2025

Full Release



CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst" or "Company") (Nasdaq: CPRX) today announced the appointment of William (Will) T. Andrews, MD, FACP as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Andrews will report directly to the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Daly, and will serve as a member of the Company’s executive leadership team. He succeeds Dr. Gary Ingenito, who is retiring after a successful career and will support the transition in a consulting capacity.





“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Andrews to Catalyst. In addition to his foundational work in clinical practice in some of the country’s most prestigious hospitals, he brings significant experience in biopharmaceuticals to this role,” said Richard J. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, Catalyst. “This is an exciting time to join Catalyst as we work to continue our exceptional financial performance that underscores the strength of our commercial strategy and the growing demand for our differentiated therapies that help patients live healthier lives.”





Dr. Andrews brings 24 years of global biopharmaceutical experience across clinical development, medical affairs, corporate strategy and transactions, medical and commercial strategy and business development to Catalyst. Dr. Andrews has worked with both drugs and biologics across multiple therapeutic areas and through all phases of development. His primary area of expertise is in rare diseases, having spent 18 years in this space. Since 2023, Dr. Andrews was the President, CEO and co-founder of Lighthouse Bio, a biopharmaceutical start-up focused on rare disease asset acquisition with the goal of new company formation. Prior to Lighthouse Bio, he was the principal and founder of Aletheia Lifesciences, a biopharmaceutical consultancy that delivered corporate strategic as well as clinical and medical consulting. Before founding Aletheia, Dr. Andrews served as a Chief Medical Officer for Flexion Therapeutics, Akcea Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics, as well as serving in roles of increasing responsibility at various other biopharmaceutical organizations.





Dr. Andrews began his career in clinical practice with Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He also served as Clinical Faculty of Internal Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and Attending Physician in Internal Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from Harvard University and his Medical Degree from Yale University School of Medicine.





“We would like to thank Dr. Gary Ingenito for his incredible service to Catalyst over the past ten years and congratulate him on his formidable career in the biopharmaceutical industry,” continued Daly.







About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals







Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPRX) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases. With a proven track record of bringing life-changing treatments to the market, we focus on in-licensing, commercializing, and developing innovative therapies. Guided by our deep commitment to patient care, we prioritize accessibility, ensuring patients receive the care they need through a comprehensive suite of support services designed to provide seamless access and ongoing assistance. Catalyst maintains a well-established U.S. presence while actively seeking to expand its global commercial footprint through strategic agreements. Catalyst, headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., was recognized on the Forbes 2025 list as one of America's Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies and on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list as one of North America's Fastest-Growing Companies.





For more information, please visit Catalyst's website at



www.catalystpharma.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2024 fiscal year, Catalyst's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025, and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.