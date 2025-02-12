Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on February 26, 2025

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will announce Q4 and 2024 financial results on February 26, followed by a conference call on February 27.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 after market close on February 26, 2025. The company's management will hold a conference call and webcast on February 27, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET to discuss these results and provide a business update. Interested parties can access the call via a U.S. or international dial-in number, or through a webcast available on Catalyst's website, with a replay available for 30 days afterward. Catalyst, based in Coral Gables, Florida, is dedicated to developing therapies for rare diseases, and has received recognition for its rapid growth and success in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will provide an update on its financial results for Q4 and the full year 2024, signaling transparency and engagement with investors.

The company has been recognized on the Forbes 2025 list as one of America's most successful mid-cap companies, which enhances its credibility and visibility in the market.

Catalyst was listed on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ as one of North America’s fastest-growing companies, highlighting its growth potential and operational success.

The conference call and webcast provide an opportunity for direct communication with shareholders, reinforcing the company's commitment to stakeholder engagement.

Forward-looking statements imply uncertainty about the company's future performance, which could raise concerns among investors about potential risks and challenges.

When will Catalyst Pharmaceuticals release its financial results?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results after the market close on February 26, 2025.

What time is the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals conference call?

The conference call will take place on February 27, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET.

How can I access the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals webcast?

The webcast can be accessed under the Investors section of Catalyst's website at www.catalystpharma.com.

Will there be a replay of the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals webcast?

Yes, a webcast replay will be available on Catalyst's website for at least 30 days after the event.

What is the focus of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases.

$CPRX Insider Trading Activity

$CPRX insiders have traded $CPRX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK J MCENANY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 800,000 shares for an estimated $18,234,161 .

. STEVE MILLER (Chief Op. & Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $4,149,250 .

. GARY INGENITO (Chief Med. & Reg. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,078,216 .

. MOLLY HARPER sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $385,000

DAVID S TIERNEY sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $301,455

BRIAN ELSBERND (Chief Compliance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,256 shares for an estimated $286,703.

$CPRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $CPRX stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst" or "Company") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.





Catalyst's management team will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update.











The webcast will be accessible under the Investors section on the Company's website at



www.catalystpharma.com



. A webcast replay will be available on the Catalyst website for at least 30 days following the date of the event.







About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals







Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPRX) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases. With a proven track record of bringing life-changing treatments to the market, we focus on in-licensing, commercializing, and developing innovative therapies. Guided by our deep commitment to patient care, we prioritize accessibility, ensuring patients receive the care they need through a comprehensive suite of support services designed to provide seamless access and ongoing assistance. Catalyst maintains a well-established U.S. presence while actively seeking to expand its global commercial footprint through strategic partnerships. Catalyst, headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, was recognized on the Forbes 2025 list as one of America's most successful mid-cap companies and on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list as one of North America’s fastest-growing companies.





For more information, please visit Catalyst's website at



www.catalystpharma.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2023 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.





Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



