Catalyst Pharmaceutical Gains Following US Commercial Launch Of Agamree

(RTTNews) - Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) are climbing over 3 percent on Wednesday after the announcement of commercial launch of Agamree in the U.S.

The drug was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients aged two years and older suffering from duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare and life-threatening neuromuscular disorder.

Currently, Catalyst's stock is trading at $16.71, up 3.15 percent over the previous close of $16.20 on the volume of 275,766 on the Nasdaq.

