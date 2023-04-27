Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) closed the most recent trading day at $15.76, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty drug company had lost 4.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Catalyst Pharmaceutical as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 150% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $83.04 million, up 92.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $379.88 million, which would represent changes of +94.67% and +77.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceutical should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.06% higher within the past month. Catalyst Pharmaceutical is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Catalyst Pharmaceutical currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.45, so we one might conclude that Catalyst Pharmaceutical is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

