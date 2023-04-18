Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) closed at $17.82, marking a -1.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty drug company had gained 10.24% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 6.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Catalyst Pharmaceutical as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $83.04 million, up 92.72% from the year-ago period.

CPRX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $379.88 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +94.67% and +77.35%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceutical should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.32% higher. Catalyst Pharmaceutical currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Catalyst Pharmaceutical currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.37.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPRX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

