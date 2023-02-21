Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Stock Moves -1.74%: What You Should Know

Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) closed at $15.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty drug company had gained 5.15% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Catalyst Pharmaceutical as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, up 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $60.29 million, up 57.37% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceutical. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.84% higher. Catalyst Pharmaceutical is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Catalyst Pharmaceutical has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.78 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.13.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

