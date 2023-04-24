Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) closed the most recent trading day at $16.52, moving +0.24% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty drug company had gained 2.23% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 4.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Catalyst Pharmaceutical will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 150%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $83.04 million, up 92.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $379.88 million. These totals would mark changes of +94.67% and +77.35%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceutical should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.06% higher. Catalyst Pharmaceutical currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Catalyst Pharmaceutical is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.88.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

