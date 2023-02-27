Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) closed at $15.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty drug company had lost 1.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.

Catalyst Pharmaceutical will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Catalyst Pharmaceutical is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $60.29 million, up 57.37% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceutical should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.61% higher. Catalyst Pharmaceutical is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Catalyst Pharmaceutical has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.55 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.72, which means Catalyst Pharmaceutical is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPRX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

