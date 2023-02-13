Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) closed the most recent trading day at $15.54, moving +0.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty drug company had lost 26.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.49%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Catalyst Pharmaceutical as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Catalyst Pharmaceutical is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $60.29 million, up 57.37% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceutical. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.05% higher within the past month. Catalyst Pharmaceutical is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Catalyst Pharmaceutical currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.74. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.82.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

