Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) closed at $17.55, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty drug company had gained 18.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 6.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Catalyst Pharmaceutical as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Catalyst Pharmaceutical is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 150%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $83.04 million, up 92.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $379.88 million. These totals would mark changes of +94.67% and +77.35%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceutical should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.51% higher within the past month. Catalyst Pharmaceutical is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Catalyst Pharmaceutical is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.03. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.96.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.