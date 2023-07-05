Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) closed at $12.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 9.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty drug company had gained 5.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Catalyst Pharmaceutical will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $92.49 million, up 74.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $379.81 million, which would represent changes of +50.67% and +77.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceutical. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. Catalyst Pharmaceutical is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Catalyst Pharmaceutical is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.14.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

