Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) closed the most recent trading day at $16.78, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty drug company had gained 12.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Catalyst Pharmaceutical as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 150%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $83.04 million, up 92.72% from the year-ago period.

CPRX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $379.88 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +94.67% and +77.35%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceutical should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 29.51% higher. Catalyst Pharmaceutical is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Catalyst Pharmaceutical is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.23.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.