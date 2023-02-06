Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) closed the most recent trading day at $15.87, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty drug company had lost 17.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Catalyst Pharmaceutical as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, up 122.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $56.61 million, up 47.77% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceutical should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 50% higher. Catalyst Pharmaceutical is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Catalyst Pharmaceutical is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.3.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

