Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) closed the most recent trading day at $20.27, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty drug company had gained 4.77% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Catalyst Pharmaceutical as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, up 122.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $56.61 million, up 47.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceutical should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.35% higher. Catalyst Pharmaceutical is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Catalyst Pharmaceutical has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.87 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.17.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

