News & Insights

Markets
CPRX

Catalyst Pharma Reports FDA Acceptance Of SNDA For FIRDAPSE

October 13, 2023 — 12:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) reported on Friday that the FDA has approved its supplementary New Drug Application (sNDA) to raise the indicated maximum daily dosage of FIRDAPSE (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) from 80mg to 100mg.

Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst said, "We are pleased by the Agency's acceptance of the sNDA filing for FIRDAPSE … It has proven to be an important therapeutic option for individuals in the U.S. affected by LEMS, including those comorbid with small-cell lung cancer. If approved, this will offer additional indicated dosage options for LEMS patients who may benefit from a FIRDAPSE daily dosage greater than 80mg."

The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of June 4, 2024, for the sNDA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.