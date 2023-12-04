Catalyst Pharma Names Michael Kalb CFO Effective Jan. 1, Succeeding Alicia Grande

(RTTNews) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) announced Monday the appointment of Michael Kalb as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective on January 1.

He succeeds Alicia Grande, who will retire from the Company at the end of this year. Grande will continue to assist the company as an advisor through a transition period ending on December 31, 2024.

In his new role, Kalb will report directly to the company's Chief Executive Officer and will serve as a member of the company's executive leadership team.

Additionally, the company announced that Steven Miller will be promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Scientific Officer and Jeffrey Del Carmen will be promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, both effective on January 1.

Kalb holds over three decades of finance experience in the pharmaceutical and financial services sector. Before joining Catalyst, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Impel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CinCor Pharma, Inc.

He had also worked at Amarin Corporation plc, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., and Huron Consulting Group Inc.

