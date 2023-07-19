Catalyst Pharma Concludes Purchase Of North American Rights For Vamorolone From Santhera Pharma

(RTTNews) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) Wednesday said it has completed purchase of the North American rights for vamorolone, a potential treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy from Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

Vamorolone has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA. A decision from the regulator is expected on October 26.

The license for vamorolone includes commercial rights in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, as well as the rights of first negotiation in Europe and Japan if Santhera pursues partnership opportunities.

The deal also provides catalyst North American rights for any future approved indications of vamorolone.

As previously disclosed, Catalyst has made $75 million in cash to acquire the license.

Upon approval, Catalyst plans to launch vamorolone in the U.S. early in the first quarter of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.