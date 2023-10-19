Catalyst Pharma Appoints Richard Daly To Succeed Patrick McEnany As CEO

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) announced Thursday the appointment of Richard Daly as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2024. Daly is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive bringing more than three decades of experience to Catalyst.

In order to facilitate an orderly transition, Patrick McEnany, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, will retire from the CEO position effective December 31, 2023, and at that time will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board.

Prior to his appointment at Catalyst, Daly served as President of CARsgen Therapeutics Corp. since January 2022. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Beyond Springs Inc. from 2018 to 2022 and as CEO, President, and Chairman of Neuralstem, Inc. Throughout his career, Daly has held prominent leadership positions at leading global pharmaceutical companies, including serving as President of AstraZeneca's U.S. diabetes subsidiary.

Earlier, Daly served at Takeda and TAP Pharmaceuticals, a joint venture established between Takeda and Abbott Laboratories, where he held several senior leadership positions, including the Executive Vice President at Takeda Pharmaceutical North America and the Senior Vice President of Marketing at TAP Pharmaceuticals.

Daly has served on Catalyst's Board of Directors since February 2015 and will continue to serve on the board as the newly appointed CEO.

