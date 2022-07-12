Catalyst Pharma Acquires U.S. And Mexico Rights To Ruzurgi

(RTTNews) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) has settled its patent infringement litigation with Jacobus Pharmaceutical Company, Inc., and PANTHERx Rare relating to Ruzurgi. Catalyst will dismiss all claims related to the patent litigation and has acquired certain of Jacobus' intellectual property rights, including the rights to develop and commercialize Ruzurgi in the U.S. and Mexico. Catalyst will make a cash payment to Jacobus plus pay Jacobus a low single digit royalty on U.S. net sales of amifampridine.

Ruzurgi is not currently approved for distribution in the U.S. as a result of the FDA decision to convert the Ruzurgi approval for pediatric use to a tentative approval following a decision of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

